What happens when a policyholder surrenders a life insurance policy?

“If an Ulip surrender request is made during the first five years from the policy commencement date, the fund value is paid upon completion of five years and then the policy benefits cease. As per regulations, Ulip policies are locked in for five years. A nominal charge is deducted as per regulations. In case of surrendering the policy post five years from the commencement date, the fund value, as available on the date of request, is payable and the policy benefits cease," said Suresh Agarwal, chief distribution officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance.

