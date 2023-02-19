What happens when employer delays EPF contribution? What should you do?

As per the Employee's Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, Section 7Q, the employer is liable to pay higher interest rate on amount due from him under the Act from the due date of actual payment. Under Section 14B of the same act, Employer's delayed payment of EPFO will be a cognisable offence. There is also a provision which authorises the government to recover the damage caused due to non-payment from the employer.