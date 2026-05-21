What happens when you close your loan early? All you need to know about prepayment charges

Loans are often essential during financial emergencies or major life goals such as buying a house, purchasing a car, or funding higher education. However, there may be times when your financial condition improves sooner than expected, giving you the opportunity to repay a substantial part of your loan and reduce your debt burden quickly.
Repaying a loan ahead of schedule can help cut down the total interest payable and shorten the duration of your debt. But before heading to the bank with extra funds, it is important to understand certain key details. While most borrowers are aware of penalties for delayed payments, many lenders may also charge a fee for early repayment of loans.
While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strictly prohibited banks and non-banking financial companies from levying prepayment or foreclosure charges on floating-rate term loans for individual borrowers, regardless of the loan's purpose, banks can and often do charge prepayment or foreclosure penalties for fixed-rate loans.
A prepayment penalty, as the term suggests, is a charge imposed by lenders when a borrower repays a loan before the agreed tenure ends. If your loan agreement contains a prepayment clause, you may have to pay a penalty for settling the loan earlier than scheduled.
At first glance, this may seem unusual because lenders are receiving their money sooner. However, lenders earn profits primarily through interest payments over the loan tenure. When a borrower closes the loan early, the lender loses out on the expected interest income. To compensate for this loss, some lenders impose prepayment charges.
The amount of penalty differs from one lender to another and is not applicable in every loan case. It completely depends on the terms and conditions mentioned in the loan agreement. Therefore, borrowers should always read the fine print carefully before signing any loan document.
If your lender does not charge any prepayment fee, repaying the loan early can lead to substantial savings. Even when a prepayment penalty exists, early repayment may still be financially beneficial depending on the amount of savings on interest and the remaining tenure of the loan.
The first step is to calculate the total savings you may achieve through early repayment. This includes the interest amount payable for the remaining tenure, along with any ongoing charges or fees associated with the loan. This total figure represents the amount you could potentially save by repaying the loan immediately.
Next, deduct the prepayment penalty and any additional charges from the estimated savings. Borrowers should also check whether the prepayment fee is charged as a flat amount or as a percentage of the outstanding loan balance. The final figure will indicate the actual savings from early repayment. If the value turns negative, it means the cost of prepayment is higher than the benefit.
Advantages:
• Lower interest payments help save more money
• Closing debt early can improve your credit score
• Extra funds become available for investment or personal use
• Opportunity to take a new loan at a better interest rate
• Avoidance of recurring maintenance or processing charges
Disadvantages:
• Interest paid on business loans may be tax-deductible, and early closure may result in losing this benefit
• Prepayment penalties can sometimes significantly reduce the savings from early repayment
A prepayment penalty is an important aspect that borrowers should evaluate before taking a loan. Although many people may not initially plan for early loan closure, future financial circumstances can always change unexpectedly. Considering these factors carefully can help borrowers make informed financial decisions. In many cases, simply having the flexibility to repay debt early can provide financial confidence and peace of mind.
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