What HNIs must know before opting for a private debit card1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:41 PM IST
These cards are associated with exclusive privileges such as higher cash withdrawal limits, complimentary access to airport lounges, insurance benefits, golf access, zero-touch loan products, doorstep banking and 24*7 concierge services
Ever heard of private debit cards? Well, these are different from the regular debit cards issued by banks to the ordinary customer. Banks classify customers into different categories based on their income and assets. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) fall in the upper most category and so many lenders offer them an array of premium—personalized and customized—banking services, including the use of private debit cards.
