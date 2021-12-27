What HSBC’s acquisition of L&T MF means for investors

As per data from PrimeInvestor, the five-year return of almost all equity funds, except business cycle fund of L&T’s and infrastructure fund of HSBC’s, has been better than their benchmark. However, the performance of both AMCs over peers in the respective category has not been impressive in the five-year period. HSBC’s funds from large, flexi, small and tax-saver schemes’ five-year return lagged against average category returns by 20-180 basis points. Similar funds from L&T MF lagged their category’s returns during the said period by 70-210 basis points.