What I-T assessees must know about expenses, audits

The question that arises then is whether an AO has to compulsorily consider the disallowance made in the audit report which is then claimed by the taxpayer in the ITR? The answer to this is no. This matter has in the past been listed at various tribunals and it was concluded that though it has been determined in section 143(1)(a) to consider disallowance prescribed under audit report and which is not considered while computing total income in return; the AO officer shall read it as: view taken in audit report in accordance with Income Tax Act, rules and notification made therein along with judgements issued by the High Courts and the Supreme Court (SC). In case of any contrary view or if it is proved that expenditure incurred by assessee is allowable based on the facts of the case, then the AO can allow such expenditure. In either of the cases–irrespective of whether the expenditure is allowed by the assessing officer–liability of the assessee will get auto computed in intimation issued under section 143(1) of IT Act.