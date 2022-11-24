If the wage ceiling is revised, this will increase the mandatory contribution by both employees and employers. An employer makes a matching contribution of 12 percent of the workers’ basic salary towards provident fund while the government contributes 1.16 percent to the Employees’ Pension Scheme for every worker, with the wage ceiling fixed at ₹15,000. Of the employers' share of 12 percent, 8.33 percent goes into the pension account of the beneficiary.