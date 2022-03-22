What if Visa, Mastercard suspended services in India?

The credit card market in India continues to expand, though it is facing challenges from digital modes. In the last five years, the number of credit cards has grown about 87%. Credit card spend in the first 10 months of 2021-22 has crossed pre-pandemic, full-fiscal levels. Banks have preferred Visa and Mastercard for their credit cards because of their long-standing relationships. The transaction fee is market-driven, and banks get most of the share. Therefore, RuPay doesn’t have the advantage it has in debit cards. Customers also tend to prefer Visa and Mastercard for their global acceptance.

