What if you don't file your ITR by December 31? All you want to know

In addition to the above consequences, you will have to mandatorily pay late fee at the time of filing of your ITR if the ITR is submitted after due date. In normal circumstance, you have to pay a late fee of ₹5,000 in case the ITR is submitted by 31st December. However for the assessment year 2020-2021 since due date as extended itself is 31st December, 2020, you do not have to pay any late fee in case you submit the ITR by 31st December 2020. However in case you file your ITR after 31st December 2020 but by the last date i.e. 31st March 2021, you will have to pay a late fee of ₹10,000 in case your taxable income is more than five lakhs. The late fee is restricted to ₹1,000 in case the taxable income is below ₹five lakh.