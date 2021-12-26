What if you fail to file your ITR by 31 December, 2021

People are generally under the impression that the due date is also the last date beyond which you can not submit your ITR, which is not correct. There are two dates relevant for ITR filing: one is the due date and the other is last date. In case you fail to submit your ITR by the due date, you can still file it by the last date. The due date for submitting ITR for each year, for all the taxpayer whose accounts are not required to be audited, is 31st July of the year following the year for which the ITR is to be filed and the last date as per the amended law is 31st December of the following year. The due dates and last date for filing of the ITR for such tax payers have been extended to 31st December, 2021 and 31st March 2022 respectively for the financial year 2020-21.

