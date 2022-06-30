I am a 46-year-old independent tax consultant and have almost ₹25 lakh as investments in the following funds: Axis Long Term Equity, Nippon Gold, Nippon Multicap, Nippon Growth, Nippon Banking, Nippon Pharma, Nippon Taxsaver, Birla Sunlife Frontline Equity, Birla Sunlife Midcap, Sundaram Large and Mid Cap, Sundaram Mid, HDFC Top 100, UTI Midcap, UTI Dividend Yield, IDFC Flexi Cap. Fund, SBI Consumption Opportunities, ICICI Long Term Equity Fund, ICICI Value and Discovery Fund and ICICI Technology Fund.

I have also started a systematic investment plan (SIP) in the following funds since January 2022: Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FoF, PGIM India Midcap Opportunities, Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip , Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and Kotak Small Cap Fund. I have also made a one-time investment in the following funds in January this year: PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund- ₹100,000, Axis Small Cap- ₹100,000, Axis Bluechip Fund - ₹100,000, Axis Midcap Fund - ₹100,000, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FoF - ₹75,000.00.

I also have about ₹650,000 in shares, besides ₹500,000 in PPF and NSC. I have a Star health insurance policy and its annual premium is ₹25,000 for ₹30 lakh coverage.

Please let me know if my investment strategy helps me to retire after 15 years.

-Name withheld on request

The portfolio is excessively diversified in our view and it may be a good idea to consolidate your overall holdings. Thus, as and when your schemes become long term and free of exit load, you may wish to retain 5-6 schemes in your overall retirement portfolio.

You could consider retaining the ICICI Value Discovery Fund, Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund, MOSL NASDAQ 100 Fund, Mirae Emerging Bluechip Fund and Axis Small cap fund in your portfolio. While you do have other good schemes as well, managing a portfolio with too many schemes is rather cumbersome and therefore avoidable in our view. It is a good idea to do SIPs in the same schemes that you are using for lumpsum investments, and you may considering adding a scheme with UTI Nifty Index Fund – Direct Growth to your portfolio to get market returns at a low cost.

Vishal Dhawan is a certified financial planner and founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, a Sebi registered investment advisory firm.