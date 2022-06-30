What investment strategy must you follow to retire in 15 years?2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 11:14 PM IST
- It is a good idea to do SIPs in the same schemes that you are using for lumpsum investments
Listen to this article
I am a 46-year-old independent tax consultant and have almost ₹25 lakh as investments in the following funds: Axis Long Term Equity, Nippon Gold, Nippon Multicap, Nippon Growth, Nippon Banking, Nippon Pharma, Nippon Taxsaver, Birla Sunlife Frontline Equity, Birla Sunlife Midcap, Sundaram Large and Mid Cap, Sundaram Mid, HDFC Top 100, UTI Midcap, UTI Dividend Yield, IDFC Flexi Cap. Fund, SBI Consumption Opportunities, ICICI Long Term Equity Fund, ICICI Value and Discovery Fund and ICICI Technology Fund.