What investment strategy must you follow to retire in 15 years?

You could consider retaining the ICICI Value Discovery Fund, Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund, MOSL NASDAQ 100 Fund, Mirae Emerging Bluechip Fund and Axis Small cap fund in your portfolio. While you do have other good schemes as well, managing a portfolio with too many schemes is rather cumbersome and therefore avoidable in our view. It is a good idea to do SIPs in the same schemes that you are using for lumpsum investments, and you may considering adding a scheme with UTI Nifty Index Fund – Direct Growth to your portfolio to get market returns at a low cost.

