Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >What investors need to know about ‘geopolitical risk’

What investors need to know about ‘geopolitical risk’

Premium
AP Photo
2 min read . 01:05 PM IST SIMON CONSTABLE, The Wall Street Journal

  • A change in the political landscape can send markets into turmoil

Investment professionals often talk about geopolitical risk. For those new to investing, the term can be unclear.

For U.S. investors, geopolitical risk typically refers to the added problems and opportunities that come with investing in foreign markets.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.