What investors need to know about ‘geopolitical risk’
- A change in the political landscape can send markets into turmoil
Investment professionals often talk about geopolitical risk. For those new to investing, the term can be unclear.
For U.S. investors, geopolitical risk typically refers to the added problems and opportunities that come with investing in foreign markets.
