What is a ‘boss scam’? 5 ways to protect yourself from CEO fraud

The cybercrime wing of Avadi city police in Tamil Nadu has arrested a 27-year-old Delhi man in connection with an alleged ‘boss scam’ in which ₹1.90 crore was transferred from a private company in Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate.

According to a report by The Hindu, Soundararajan, general manager of Fluidtherm Design & Development Pvt. Ltd., received a WhatsApp message on 13 August, purportedly from the company’s managing director. He was allegedly manipulated into transferring ₹1.90 crore to a specified bank account.

After realising he had been cheated, he lodged a complaint with the Avadi Cyber Crime Wing. The investigation allegedly traced the funds to an account belonging to Deepak Meena, 27, who was arrested in Delhi.

Police have also seized mobile phones allegedly used in the fraud. The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are possible.

What is a ‘boss scam’? A ‘boss scam’ is a form of online fraud in which cyber fraudsters impersonate a company’s CEO, managing director or another senior executive. They contact employees through messaging apps, emails or calls, and use threats, emotional pressure and a false sense of urgency to push them into transferring company funds to accounts controlled by fraudsters.

These messages can look genuine because they use familiar names, photographs, or business details. Employees may also be pressed to keep the transaction confidential or act immediately, leaving little time to verify the request.

5 ways to stay safe from a ‘boss scam’ 1. Verify payment requests independently: Do not panic or act in haste. Pause, and call the senior executive on a known, verified number before making any transfer.

2. Never rely on WhatsApp messages alone: Do not act on payment requests received only on WhatsApp. A familiar profile picture or display name does not prove the sender’s identity, and acting on such messages can lead to serious financial losses and legal complications.



3. Follow payment approval procedures: Seek formal written approval from authorised seniors and independently verify any large or unusual transaction before transferring funds.

4. Be cautious of urgency and secrecy: Treat any request to bypass normal procedures or keep a transfer confidential as a serious warning sign, and review it carefully.

5. Report suspicious activity immediately: Contact your bank and report suspected cyber fraud on India’s cybercrime helpline, 1930, or on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.