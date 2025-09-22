What is a charge-off, and how long does it stay on your credit report?

To put it simply, a charge-off is one of the most serious and damaging entries on an individual's credit report. Such an entry can complicate future borrowing potential and can stay on the borrower's credit reports for years.
It brings down the credibility and creditworthiness of individuals. Furthermore, it clearly signals to lenders that you have defaulted on repayments earlier. It also hampers access to future personal loans, home loans, and credit cards. Here’s what you need to know.
In conclusion, charge-offs last seven years, but their impact reduces with time. Discipline, composure, on-time repayment, and monitoring can help you restore your score sooner.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs to provide credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
