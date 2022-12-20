What is a CIBIL report and how to read it?

CIBIL score

CIBIL report’s top section depicts the CIBIL score of the individual. It is the crux of the report, as it carries huge weightage in loan approvals. CIBIL score of a person ranges from 300 to 900. In many cases, the CIBIL score displays ‘NA’ or ‘NH’ in reports. In that case, the person might have not taken any loan or credit till the time of downloading the report. It also happens with those people who don’t have a credit history or are new to the credit system.