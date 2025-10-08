What is a corporate credit card, and how does it work for businesses?

Leading companies and corporations offer credit cards to their employees to promote proper integration, financial management, and values within their institutions. These credit cards are generally referred to as corporate credit cards.
Corporate credit cards, hence, are specialised payment tools. In a slight variance from personal credit cards, corporate cards offer centralised control and better financial oversight for individuals holding them.
Saurabh Puri, Chief Business Officer, Credit Cards and Lending Products at Zaggle, explains, "Unlike personal cards, corporate credit cards are designed for business use—providing centralised visibility, spend controls, and seamless integration with expense platforms. They simplify reimbursements, enhance compliance, and optimise company-wide financial management. Banks assign limits for the corporate credit cards basis the company’s financials rather than looking at individual credit profiles."
Corporate credit cards provide employees with the following benefits:
Still, before availing any corporate credit cards, there should always be proper due diligence done by the company officials, as these credit cards come with inherent risks such as:
Corporate credit cards serve as vital tools for meeting the business objectives of companies. They aim to enhance and boost financial discipline, team building, and foster trustworthy relationships among colleagues within a company.
Furthermore, these credit cards simplify expense handling and assist in maintaining detailed spending controls across the organisation; this helps them cumulatively keep track of the overall balance sheet of the company.
