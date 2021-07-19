What is a ‘correction’ in the equity markets?

In stock market parlance, a correction is defined as a fall of equity markets from their recent peak for a sustained period of time. Technically speaking, a correction is defined as a fall of at least 10% from the 52-week high of the index value. In 2020, as covid was declared a pandemic, the S&P BSE Sensex corrected around 38% in a span of two months. There are instances when the market have corrected over 10% in a few days. How long a stock market correction will last is anybody’s guess. If it continues to correct over a period spanning months, it may be called a bear run.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}