What is a credit card? A comprehensive guide for beginners

In today's hectic world, credit cards are vital tools for managing finances and making purchases. They offer an easy, safe, and convenient way of making payments online and in stores. But if you are ignorant about credit cards, it is better to understand how it works. This article attempts to take you through the basics of credit cards, including benefits and usage, so you can make informed financial decisions.

What are credit cards? A credit card is a financial product issued by a bank or a credit institution that allows you to borrow money up to a specific amount. Each time you use your credit card for purchases, you borrow money from the issuer. These borrowed monies are usually returned over a specific period. If not repaid fully, they attract interest. Credit cards are widely accepted online and offline and often come with rewards to keep them attractive for usage--mostly reward points, cashback, and travel rewards.

Benefits of using a credit card 1. Hassle-free: Using credit cards allows you to desist from carrying cash. Credit cards facilitate internet purchases, mobile phone transactions, and in-store payments, making it easier to spend.

2. Reward programmes: Credit cards offer rewards on purchases in the form of cashback, points, and miles. Rewards can be redeemed for travelling, shopping, or for some other benefits, offering you incentives for your everyday purchases.

3. Building credit end: In turn, using a credit card responsibly helps you to establish a credit history and increase your credit score. A good credit score plays an important role in securing loans, mortgages, and, at times, even job opportunities.

4. Anti-fraud protection: Most credit cards also have protection against unauthorised transactions in case your card is lost or stolen. Most banks offer to reverse fraudulent charges if you promptly report such loss.

5. Travel benefits: Some credit cards offer travel benefits such as free travel insurance, access to airport lounges, and concierge services. If you are a frequent traveller, some of these benefits would make your travel more pleasant and affordable.

How to choose right credit card Analyse your spending habits to see which areas you spend the most.

Be open and honest about your financial habits to find a card that suits your needs.

Research various credit cards and put the most important benefits at the top.

Think about your budget and whether you can afford the potential monthly payments.

Consider whether paying an annual fee for additional benefits is worth.

Apply considerable research instead of making impulsive decisions vis-a-vis promoted deals. How to use credit card the right way 1. Know your billing cycle: Each credit card has a billing cycle and statements are sent at the end of each period. Your payment is normally due 10-15 days after the statement date, with an interest-free period of up to 45-50 days.

2. Pay on time: It is essential to make timely payments to avoid late penalties and high interest charges. Missed payments can easily create debt and scar your credit report.

3. Monitor your statements: Always pay attention to the statements regarding your credit cards and make a note of your expenses every now and then. A detailed overview of your transactions will enable you to stay within your budget and outline unauthorised expenses.

4. Use credit sparingly: You must use your credit card conveniently and should not overspend. Prevent using it for frivolous expenses, and always ensure you can repay the entire amount.