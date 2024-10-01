Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Personal Loan: What is a debt trap and how to avoid getting into one?

    Personal loan: Taking a personal loan for debt consolidation can help streamline payments, but it's vital to assess finances carefully to avoid a debt trap. This cycle of borrowing leads to increasing debt burdens, making financial recovery challenging.

    Toshank Bhardwaj
    Published1 Oct 2024, 02:29 PM IST
    Personal loans can help consolidate debt but require careful planning
    Personal loans can help consolidate debt but require careful planning(Pixabay)

    Financial constraints are a reality for many at some point in their lives. In challenging times, taking out a loan can provide temporary relief. However, this can sometimes lead to a more significant problem known as a debt trap.

    What is a debt trap?

    A debt trap occurs when you take on new debt to pay off existing debt. In simpler terms, it's a cycle where you borrow more than you can afford to repay. Over time, this leads to an overwhelming burden of debt, causing you to seek additional loans just to manage previous obligations. This vicious cycle can entrap you in a situation where debt continues to accumulate, making it increasingly difficult to regain financial stability.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply

    Identifying a debt trap

    The onset of a debt trap often begins with missed payment deadlines. When you fail to make timely repayments, interest rates can increase, further exacerbating your financial strain. Here are some common indicators of being in a debt trap:

    • High EMI ratios: If your Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) exceed 50% of your monthly income, it's a significant red flag.
    • Multiple loans: Having more than one loan with various EMIs can complicate your financial situation.
    • Maxed-out credit cards: Reliance on credit cards beyond your limit can lead to unsustainable debt.
    • High fixed costs: If 70% or more of your income goes toward fixed expenses, it can hinder your ability to save or manage unexpected costs.
    • No savings: A complete depletion of savings can signal a precarious financial position.

    If you're struggling to cover basic necessities, such as rent or daily expenses, and find yourself relying on loans, you may be in a debt trap.

    Also Read | Avoiding the festive debt trap: Tips for responsible holiday spending

    Escaping a debt trap

    While getting out of a debt trap is challenging, it is possible with a strategic approach. Here are steps to consider:

    1. Acknowledge your situation: Recognise that you are in a debt trap and take stock of your current debts and repayment obligations.
    2. Create a budget: Develop a detailed budget to track your income and expenses. Cut down on non-essential spending to allocate more funds toward debt repayment.
    3. Prioritise debt repayment: Focus on paying off high-interest debts first. Consider making additional payments whenever possible.
    4. Debt consolidation: If applicable, look into consolidating multiple debts into a single loan with a lower interest rate. This can simplify your repayments.
    5. Negotiate with lenders: Reach out to your lenders to discuss possible waivers, reduced interest rates, or extended repayment terms. Many lenders are open to negotiating terms to assist borrowers.
    6. Consider selling assets: If feasible, selling non-essential assets can provide additional funds to pay down debt.

    Also Read | Why are personal loans a convenient solution during financial crises?

    Conclusion: Is taking another loan the solution?

    Taking a personal loan to consolidate debt can be a viable option, provided you approach it with careful planning. For instance, if credit card debt is a primary concern, converting that debt into a single EMI through a personal loan can streamline your repayments and potentially lower your interest costs.

    However, this option should not be taken lightly. A thorough evaluation of your finances is crucial, and seeking professional financial advice may be beneficial, especially if your situation feels unmanageable.

    Remember, accumulating debt is far easier than getting out of it. Make informed decisions, remain mindful of your spending, and strive for financial independence.

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:1 Oct 2024, 02:29 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal Loan: What is a debt trap and how to avoid getting into one?
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.