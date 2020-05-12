Home > Money > Personal Finance > What is a fund-of-fund?
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

What is a fund-of-fund?

1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2020, 09:56 PM IST Renu Yadav

  • A fund-of-fund (FoF) is basically a mutual fund that invests in other mutual fund schemes or ETFs
  • In India, FoFs are used to invest into ETFs, including those that invest in gold and equity indices

A fund-of-fund (FoF) is basically a mutual fund that invests in other mutual fund schemes or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This is another way of providing diversification across fund managers.

In India, FoFs are used to invest into ETFs, including those that invest in gold and equity indices. There are also FoFs that invest in units of international funds which in turn invest in units of global funds. Another category of FoFs, asset allocation funds, invests in equity, debt and gold funds in different proportions.

Earlier, FoFs had the disadvantage of having dual cost, but Sebi has now capped the total expense ratio at 2%. FoFs that invest in equity schemes have a disadvantage as they are taxed as debt funds. But FoFs that invest in equity ETFs are taxed as equity funds.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The underlying debt funds that Franklin Templeton's FoFs invest in will be rejigged early next week (Photo: Bloomberg)

Franklin Templeton marks down its Fund-of-Fund exposure by 50%

2 min read . 25 Apr 2020
Photo: iStock

Mutual fund costs matter

1 min read . 11 May 2020
Assets of gold ETFs have gone up by 34% from ₹5,767 crore in December 2019 to ₹7,949 crore in March 2020 (Reuters )

Gold ETFs trading at a premium to NAVs - should you buy?

6 min read . 16 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout