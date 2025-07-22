What is a green lease? A guide for Mumbai tenants and landlords

I am a 29-year-old IT professional looking to rent a home in Mumbai from a 55-year-old. What is a green lease and what are its key clauses, legal obligations and how can the tenant and landlord align with those regulations?

-Name withheld on request

A green lease is a rental agreement that includes clauses aimed at reducing a property’s environmental footprint through sustainable practices. These leases promote energy efficiency, water conservation, and responsible waste management. In Mumbai, where environmental concerns and regulatory oversight are increasing, green leases are gaining relevance, especially in newer housing developments.

Key clauses in a green lease Green leases typically feature provisions encouraging both landlord and tenant to adopt eco-friendly practices. Some common clauses include:

Energy Efficiency: Use of LED lighting, energy-efficient appliances, and switching off unused devices to reduce electricity consumption.

Water Conservation: Installation and maintenance of water-saving fixtures such as low-flow taps and dual-flush toilets.

Waste Management: Obligations for tenants to segregate and recycle waste, with landlords responsible for providing adequate facilities.

Sustainable Materials: Use of eco-friendly or recycled materials for repairs, upgrades, or renovations.

Collaborative Governance: Establishing an environmental management plan or committee to ensure both parties work together on sustainability goals.

Service Charge Adjustments: Allowing for eco-friendly upgrades (e.g., solar panels) to be covered through service charges, if mutually agreed upon.

Legal obligations in Mumbai While India doesn’t mandate green leases specifically, such agreements must comply with the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, which governs rental arrangements, including the need for written and registered agreements.

In addition, landlords and tenants must adhere to:

Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) standards for energy efficiency, especially in newer buildings.

Municipal rules, such as those enforced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which mandate waste segregation at source and proper disposal practices.

Failure to comply with these obligations—especially if spelled out in the lease—could constitute a breach of contract.

Aligning with sustainability regulations To ensure alignment with green goals and legal requirements, both parties—Mr. A (the tenant) and Mr. B (the landlord)—should:

Clearly define responsibilities in the lease, such as recycling practices or limits on energy usage.

Register the lease in accordance with the Maharashtra Rent Control Act for legal validity.

Consult a legal advisor to ensure the lease complies with ECBC norms and BMC guidelines.

Discuss cost-sharing arrangements for eco-friendly upgrades to avoid disputes during the tenancy.

By setting clear expectations and cooperating on sustainability goals, both tenant and landlord can contribute to a greener, more efficient living environment.