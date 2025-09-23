What is a ‘Key Fact Statement’ of a loan, and why is it important?

Borrowing through personal loans is common, but loan agreements are often packed with jargon and complex clauses. This can confuse borrowers and lead to misunderstandings. To bridge this gap, lenders now provide a Key Fact Statement (KFS), a simple, transparent summary of loan details that helps borrowers clearly understand their commitments before signing.
A Key Fact Statement is a concise, easy-to-read document issued by lending institutions. It highlights the most important terms of a loan, such as:
In short, the KFS simplifies complex financial terms like amortisation, balloon payments, or floating rates into plain language. This allows borrowers to grasp the real cost of the loan quickly.
The KFS provides borrowers with a standardised format to compare different loan products easily. Benefits include:
Understanding loan terms is essential to protect your financial health. Without clarity, borrowers risk debt traps or financial strain. The KFS:
The Key Fact Statement is more than just paperwork; it’s a vital tool for borrower empowerment. By ensuring transparency, simplifying complex terms, and promoting responsible borrowing, the KFS helps individuals and families make better financial choices and maintain long-term financial well-being.
