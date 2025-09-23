What is a ‘Key Fact Statement’ of a loan, and why is it important?

Borrowing through personal loans is common, but loan agreements are often packed with jargon and complex clauses. This can confuse borrowers and lead to misunderstandings. To bridge this gap, lenders now provide a Key Fact Statement (KFS), a simple, transparent summary of loan details that helps borrowers clearly understand their commitments before signing.

What is a Key Fact Statement? A Key Fact Statement is a concise, easy-to-read document issued by lending institutions. It highlights the most important terms of a loan, such as:

Loan amount sanctioned vs disbursed.

Applicable interest rates (fixed or floating).

Loan tenure and EMI schedule.

Processing fees and service charges.

Prepayment terms and foreclosure charges.

Penalties for late payment or missed EMIs. In short, the KFS simplifies complex financial terms like amortisation, balloon payments, or floating rates into plain language. This allows borrowers to grasp the real cost of the loan quickly.

How does the statement benefit borrowers? The KFS provides borrowers with a standardised format to compare different loan products easily. Benefits include:

Transparency in costs : By showing the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), it reveals the true cost of borrowing, including all charges.

: By showing the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), it reveals the true cost of borrowing, including all charges. Avoiding hidden surprises : Repayment schedules, deadlines, and penalties are clearly stated, so borrowers know exactly what to expect.

: Repayment schedules, deadlines, and penalties are clearly stated, so borrowers know exactly what to expect. Better decision-making : Borrowers can compare EMI amounts, fees, and other personal loan or home loan charges across lenders before committing.

: Borrowers can compare EMI amounts, fees, and other personal loan or home loan charges across lenders before committing. Legal protection: The KFS acts as proof of agreed terms, reducing the risk of disputes or unauthorised changes. Why is the key fact statement important? Understanding loan terms is essential to protect your financial health. Without clarity, borrowers risk debt traps or financial strain. The KFS:

Encourages responsible lending by ensuring lenders disclose terms upfront.

Promotes responsible borrowing by making borrowers acknowledge the terms before signing.

Strengthens trust between lenders and borrowers by keeping information accurate and standardised.

Key takeaways for borrowers Always review the KFS carefully before signing any personal loan or home loan agreement.

Check for hidden charges, EMI schedules, and repayment conditions.

Raise doubts and seek clarification from the lender if any term feels unclear.

Use the KFS as a comparison tool when evaluating multiple loan offers. The Key Fact Statement is more than just paperwork; it’s a vital tool for borrower empowerment. By ensuring transparency, simplifying complex terms, and promoting responsible borrowing, the KFS helps individuals and families make better financial choices and maintain long-term financial well-being.

