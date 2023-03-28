What is a living will and how is it different from a regular will?

A living will is a written legal document that individuals can execute during their lifetime, whereby they can specify whether they shall or shall not be given medical treatment in the future if they become terminally ill. It does not deal with the disposal of any property, either during one’s lifetime or after death. On the other hand, a last will and testament is a formal, legal declaration of the intention of individuals with respect to their property which they desire to be carried into effect after their death—strict formalities apply to its execution and implementation.

