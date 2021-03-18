NEW DELHI: People with more than Rs2.5 lakh in gross annual income are required to file income tax returns. Those with income below this threshold can file ‘Nil return’.

Let’s understand why and when one should file a nil return.

You can file a nil return to claim tax refund. It is possible that your income for the year is below the exempted limit of Rs2. 5 lakh but your bank deducted TDS (tax deducted at source) from the interest as you forgot to submit form 15H/G. In this case you can file a Nil return to claim the tax deducted.

In case someone is applying for a loan or credit card, banks ask for income proof. In such cases if one has filed a Nil return, it can be used as income proof.

For applying for a travel visa, one needs to provide income proof, and an income tax return serves as one.

At times smaller companies don’t provide Form 16, therefore the income tax return can be used as proof of income.

The tax department has rules about who all need to file returns.

Under the seventh proviso to Section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, even if the income is below the exempted limit, a person will have to file ITR in case he or she meets any one of the following criteria: a) paid an electricity bill of ₹1 lakh or more during the year; b) incurred an expenditure of ₹2 lakh or more for travel to a foreign country for self or any other person; c) deposited an amount of over ₹1 crore or more in one or more current accounts.

Tax exemption on capital gains will no longer be considered while calculating the minimum tax-exempt income.

