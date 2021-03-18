What is a Nil return? When should you file one

Under the seventh proviso to Section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, even if the income is below the exempted limit, a person will have to file ITR in case he or she meets any one of the following criteria: a) paid an electricity bill of ₹1 lakh or more during the year; b) incurred an expenditure of ₹2 lakh or more for travel to a foreign country for self or any other person; c) deposited an amount of over ₹1 crore or more in one or more current accounts.