What is a personal loan top-up and when should you consider taking it?

As financial needs and aspirations of borrowers evolve, borrowers in the country are increasingly turning towards personal loan top ups to bridge the gap of short term funding and ease things. With the most recent repo rate cut of 50 basis points, things have turned even more complicated for borrowers.
Not only this, the lending norms are also becoming tougher therefore to deal with these challenges it is extremely important to understand the concept behind personal loan top ups and their efficient use to make the most of the rapidly changing economic environment.
A personal loan top up permits an existing borrower to access additional funds on top of their current personal loan. That too without starting any new application from scratch. This facility is generally provided by the same financial institution who provided the original personal loan.
Further, the entire process of providing the top up loan is streamlined and requires minimal documentation and also offers quicker approval compared to a fresh loan application.
Now to avail this service most banks and financial institutions require borrowers to have paid a minimum number of EMIs, usually six to twelve before becoming eligible for a top up on an existing loan.
To qualify for a top up loan borrowers must have a clean credit history, a solid credit score generally over 750 and the capacity to repay the additional loan amount. The entire process of application submission is mostly digital.
With options to apply online through the financial institutions website portal. The applications can also be submitted offline by paying a visit to a designated branch.
Top up loans should only be used for serious and genuine needs such as medical emergencies, urgent repairs or consolidation of higher interest debts if it is required to be formalised. Such loans are not meant for discretionary spending.
Borrowers hence should take professional advice and carefully assess their monthly budget before opting for a top up, as it has the potential to increase the total debt and may raise the EMI or extend the loan repayment tenure. It is also important to understand and check the additional charges such as processing fees which can be as high as 5-6% of the loan amount and make things even more difficult.
Hence, in today’s dynamic lending environment personal loan top ups provide quick relief and flexibility to meet urgent needs. Still, it is prudent to use such loans wisely to avoid falling into a debt trap.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.