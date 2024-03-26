What is a pre-approved personal loan and what are its benefits and drawbacks? Key questions answered
Pre-approved loans don’t necessitate collateral or security. Individuals with a good credit history are eligible for a pre-approved personal loan, featuring rapid processing times.
A pre-approved personal loan constitutes a loan offer extended by a bank or lender exclusively to selected customers. Typically, these offers are reserved for existing customers with commendable credit histories and repayment track records. Below are the primary characteristics of pre-approved personal loans: