What is a pre-owned car loan and how to apply for it?

With the popularity of used cars in India, a lot of opportunities are waiting to be financed. A pre-owned car loan is simply to provide financial support and fund individuals purchasing second hand vehicles.

Below is the complete overview of what pre-owned car loans are and how to apply for them.

What is a pre-owned car loan? A pre-owned car loan is a form of financing that enables you to buy a used car. As opposed to personal loans, which are used for other expenses, pre-owned car loans are used to enable the buying of used cars. Pre-owned car loans are defined by low interest rates and flexible repayment terms.

What do I need to apply for a pre-owned car loan? The conditions will vary depending on the lender but will usually be:

Age: The applicant's age must be 21 to 65 years.

Both salaried and self-employed applicants are eligible. Consistency of credit profile: Consistency here is key i.e., in both income and credit profiling the record needs to be clean. How do I get a pre-owned car loan?

Getting a pre-owned car loan is easy:

Search for reputable lenders: Shortlist some banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and shortlist based on interest rates and terms.

Your loan will be sanctioned by the lender after verification and amount credited. Clear doubts: If in doubt reach out to the respective customer support executive or NBFC branch. Understanding the complete terms and conditions is crucial here. What are the advantages of a pre-owned car loan? Used car loans also possess some advantages such as lower principal sizes for new car loans, flexible payment structures within a time horizon of 12 to 84 months, and fast approval processes. They also make the purchase buyers the owners of the car without full payment at purchase.

