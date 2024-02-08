What is a secured credit card and how does it help build credit score? MintGenie explains
These cards are usually meant for the customers who have an abysmally low credit score and they can use them to improve their score over a period of time
A secured credit card is a variant of credit card that is backed by a monetary deposit given by the cardholder to a card issuing bank. And this deposit works as a collateral for the lender. Secured credit card is generally given to the customers who have a limited or poor credit score.