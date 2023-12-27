What is a systematic deposit plan and why should you invest in it?
A systematic deposit plan (SDP) integrates the disciplined nature of a recurring deposit (RD) with the flexibility and potential for higher returns typically associated with fixed deposits (FDs).
Several banks and financial institutions are providing interest rates as high as eight per cent on fixed deposits (FDs). This presents a favourable investment prospect for cautious investors seeking to increase their wealth without exposure to market risks. However, not everyone can afford to invest in large fixed deposits at once. Consequently, some individuals opt for smaller fixed deposits, enabling them to take advantage of fluctuating interest rates. The underlying concept behind these investments is to foster the growth of capital and generate additional income over the long term.