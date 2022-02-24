What is an ideal plan to earn 2 lakh after retirement?

You need to push yourself to be able to achieve the same. It will require discipline in your savings, as well as an increase in salary to increase the savings. Let’s look at the existing numbers of ₹30,000 per month for the next 33 years (retirement at the age of 60 years) will make you accumulate a corpus of ₹1.2 crore approximately and growth at 9% will bring your total corpus to ₹7.4 crore. This translates to ₹3.7 lakh per month at a withdrawal rate of 6%; and considering inflation at 6% means the ₹3.7 lakh will be equivalent of ₹54,000 of today’s time.