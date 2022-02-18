What is better way to buy term insurance, offline or online?

The advantage of a family floater is that it is generally 10% to 15% cheaper when compared to buying individual policies. You can use these savings to increase the sum assured of the family floater. Chances of both spouses making a claim and exhausting the full sum assured are low. However, if either of you have a chronic medical condition, then it is better to buy individual cover. This would ensure that the underwriting decisions for you would be independent of one another, and in case one person makes a claim, the no-claim bonus of the other person will not be impacted. Your son can be the proposer for your health insurance, where you will be the insured. The product construct will not change. In the proposal form, the relationship between the insured and proposer needs to be declared. Under section 80D, your son will be able to claim a deduction for premiums paid towards your health insurance. The deduction limit allowed for parents is over and above the limit allowed for self, spouse and children. Given your age, your son will be able to claim a deduction of up to ₹50,000 towards your health insurance premium.