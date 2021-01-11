What is bitcoin halving and will it affect the rate?

The bitcoin network introduces new bitcoins in the market by a process called bitcoin mining, which is done by verifying bitcoin blocks or groups of transactions. Every 10 minutes, any miner who is able to verify one block of transactions and is able to add it to the bitcoin network gets rewarded. Currently, miners get 6.25 BTC per valid block mined. But this reward changes roughly every four years, or after every 210,000 blocks are mined and gets reduced by half each time. This whole process is called bitcoin halving.