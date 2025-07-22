What is BNPL and how does it influence your credit score?

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) mode of purchasing has offered millions access to electronic purchasing with an instant, interest-free line of credit, revolutionizing online shopping. India's banking system is now intertwined with everything from food staples to electronics. However, a vital question begins to surface with all this convenience in online purchasing: What is the impact of a BNPL on your credit score?
BNPL is a short-term credit facility that allows customers to break down their total cost into smaller and easier payment instalments, usually without incurring interest costs. Compared to traditional loans, BNPL has quicker approvals, fewer requirements (if any), and often does not require a hard credit check at the outset.
However, this new accessibility raises concerns about how this may affect credit health, or financial discipline, particularly when the payment is requested but not fulfilled.
In the past, BNPL providers did not share consumer behaviour with credit bureaus, but now things are changing. It looks like with real action on regulatory conditions, or standardization of BNPL products, Indian lenders will follow suit. That means depending on if you use BNPL responsibly, it may soon have a positive or negative impact on your credit profile.
If credit bureaus are notified of your BNPL use, then after a period:
In conclusion, if it is managed correctly, BNPL can be an effective jumping off point for some individuals to develop credit. However, consumers have to be diligent with BNPL as the links to credit bureau reporting are evolving, and the implications can be damaging even if you do not have an immediate need for reimbursement.
