Sometimes, companies buy back the shares issued by them from the existing shareholders by utilizing free reserves and other permitted sources of funds.

Companies may choose to buy back their shares as a way to better utilize their reserves when there are no other opportunities to utilize available cash with them in investment projects that could improve their future earnings and profitability.

Buyback of shares may also be used by companies as a signal that they see the shares as undervalued by the markets. When companies buy back shares, the outstanding share capital comes down and this improves the financial valuation metrics such as earnings per share, return on equity and return on capital employed, among others, for existing shareholders.

The shareholders who choose to avail of the buyback offer by a company also benefit since, typically, such an offer is made at a price that is at a premium to the market price of the stock to make it attractive. Typically, it improves the confidence of investors and the share prices see an appreciation.

Stock market participants react to a buyback based on the evaluation of how it will affect the long-term growth prospects of the company and the immediate impact on the company’s valuation.

Share Via