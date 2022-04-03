What is buying price of inherited shares?

Accordingly, your NPS contribution of ₹79,198 may be bifurcated as ₹50,000 under section 80CCD(1) (assuming it is within 10% of the defined salary) and the balance of ₹29,198 under section 80CCD(1B), for the purpose of tax deduction. As your investments into funds eligible for deduction under section 80C is ₹150,000 ( ₹50,000 each in PPF, NSC, and NPS), you are eligible to claim the excess NPS contribution of ₹29,198 as a deduction under section 80CCD(1B). In case your employer is unable to consider the deduction in your payroll, you may consider the same under section 80CCD(1B) while filing your return of income.