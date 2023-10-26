What is CAGR in mutual funds and why does it matter? MintGenie explains
A fund’s CAGR reveals the extent to which your investment has expanded during a specific time frame.
The main goal of investing in mutual funds is to generate substantial returns and construct a prosperous investment portfolio. Mutual funds provide several benefits that render them a favoured option for amassing long-term wealth, including:
Diversification: Mutual funds spread their investments across a range of securities, mitigating risk. If one security underperforms, others may still yield positive results.
Professional management: Skilled investment managers oversee mutual funds, leveraging their knowledge and expertise to make well-informed investment choices.
Affordability: Mutual funds offer cost-effective investment options, making them accessible to investors across various income brackets.
Liquidity: Mutual funds are highly liquid investments, thus, allowing for easy buying and selling.
Apart from the main goal of attaining returns and creating wealth, mutual funds can also serve as a means to fulfill other financial objectives, including saving for retirement, funding a child’s education, or purchasing a home.
Mutual fund returns provide vital insights into the growth or decline of your investment over time, and they can be calculated through different methods. One common way of judging the quality of a fund is by looking at its Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).
The CAGR figure reveals the extent to which your investment has expanded during a specified time frame. When assessing a lump-sum investment with a duration exceeding one year, this proves to be a useful calculation method.
The CAGR is calculated using the following formula:CAGR = [(Current NAV / Initial NAV) ^ (12 / number of months)] - 1 × 100
Current NAV refers to the value at the time of redemption, while Initial NAV corresponds to the value at the moment of investment.
Here are some advantages of employing CAGR for mutual fund return calculations:
In contrast to absolute returns, CAGR offers a more precise assessment of a mutual fund scheme’s investment potential. Additionally, CAGR assists in gauging the level of return volatility within a specific time frame.
Moreover, it proves valuable for conducting in-depth long-term investment assessments, offering a straightforward gauge of the mean annual return across a defined duration. This can be advantageous for investors seeking to juxtapose diverse investment choices like mutual funds, stocks, and bonds, or for those aiming to monitor their investment performance throughout time.
Here are some instances of how CAGR can be employed in the evaluation of mutual funds:
