What is Children Education Allowance? Tax exemption, eligibility, rules and more — Explained

The Central government recently issued a clarification regarding the admissibility of the reimbursement claims under Children Education Allowance for government employees. The Children Education Allowance (CEA) is a monetary benefit that the central government offers it employees and is meant cover the education of up to two children in a family.

In its recently-issued FAQs, the government clarified on the admissibility of the claims under CEA for different scenarios.

Here is everything you need to know about Children Education Allowance, its eligibility, tax implications and more.

What is the Children Education Allowance? Children Education Allowance (CEA) is a monetary benefit that the central government gives its employees on a monthly basis. This helps cover children’s school education costs. It can be used for expenses like school fees, books, uniforms, and hostel stays.

It must be noted that CEA benefits are available to oldest two surviving children. The amount can also be claimed if the second birth is that of twins or multiple children.

The reimbursement are done once a year after completion of the financial year. To claim reimbursement under CEA, you need to submit a certificate from the head of the institution where your children study. The certificate must attest that the child was enrolled in that educational institution in the said academic year.

How much allowance do government employees receive under Children Education Allowance? Under the revised guidelines of the government, which were implemented in 2024, the amount of reimbursement you can claim per child for children education allowance is ₹2,812.5 per month (fixed). In addition, you can claim a hostel subsidy of ₹8,437.5 per month (fixed). These amounts are irrespective of actual expenses incurred by the government employee.

What is the eligibility criteria for students to receive CEA? To be eligible to receive children education benefits, the child should be below the age of 21 years. There is no minimum age limit, and nursery children can even qualify. For Divyang children, the maximum age limit is 22 years.

In addition, the children must study in government-affiliated boards, junior colleges and universities. Children education allowance is applicable for students from nursery up to class 12 and the initial 2 years of a certificate or diploma course.

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Children who are studying through correspondence or distance learning are eligible to receive this benefit.

What is the eligibility criteria for schools? Not just children, schools and other educational institutes also need to be eligible for the government employee to be receiving benefits under CEA. The school or educational institution has to be recognised by the central/state government, such as CBSE, ICSE and state boards, AICTE-affiliated diploma colleges, union territory or other authorized educational bodies.

What clarifications did the government issue? In its list of recently-issued FAQs, the government clarified that benefits under CEA and hostel subsidy will be applicable as a one-time relaxation in cases where children of Government employees are required to repeat one additional class on account of the implementation of NEP-2020.

“Accordingly, where a child has studied Nursery (2022-23), LKG (2023-24) and UKG (2024-25) as the three classes preceding Class I, the claim for Nursery (2022-23) may also be considered for reimbursement, provided all other prescribed conditions are fulfilled,” the clarification says.

On whether the reimbursement is available where reinstatement is ordered by the Court and the period is treated as qualifying service, the government says: “he admissibility of CEA shall depend upon how the period from termination to reinstatement is treated by the Competent Authority. As per Para 2(t) of DOPT OM dated 17.07.2018, CEA/Hostel Subsidy is admissible if the Government servant is on duty, under suspension, or on leave (including extraordinary leave).”

It further clarified that CEA was admissible under suspension also.