What is CIBIL Score and how is it calculated?
CIBIL Score, also known as Credit Score, is a three-digit numeric summary of a borrower’s credit history. CIBIL or Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited maintains and calculates your credit score. Simply put, it means how well you have managed your finances, like a home loan, personal loan or your credit cards, in the past.