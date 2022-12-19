What is CIBIL Score and how is it calculated?1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
- CIBIL Score means how well you have managed your finances, like a home loan, personal loan or your credit cards, in the past
CIBIL Score, also known as Credit Score, is a three-digit numeric summary of a borrower’s credit history. CIBIL or Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited maintains and calculates your credit score. Simply put, it means how well you have managed your finances, like a home loan, personal loan or your credit cards, in the past.
CIBIL Score, also known as Credit Score, is a three-digit numeric summary of a borrower’s credit history. CIBIL or Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited maintains and calculates your credit score. Simply put, it means how well you have managed your finances, like a home loan, personal loan or your credit cards, in the past.
The value of Credit Score may range between 300 to 900.
The value of Credit Score may range between 300 to 900.
1) Go to the official CIBIL website.
1) Go to the official CIBIL website.
2) Select 'Get your CIBIL Score’
2) Select 'Get your CIBIL Score’
3) Key in your name, email ID, and password. Attach an ID proof (passport number, PAN card, Aadhaar or Voter ID). Then enter your PIN code, date of birth, and also your phone number
3) Key in your name, email ID, and password. Attach an ID proof (passport number, PAN card, Aadhaar or Voter ID). Then enter your PIN code, date of birth, and also your phone number
4) Click on 'Accept and continue'
4) Click on 'Accept and continue'
5) You will receive an OTP on your mobile number.
5) You will receive an OTP on your mobile number.
6) Type in the OTP and select 'Continue'
6) Type in the OTP and select 'Continue'
7) Select 'Go to dashboard' and check your credit score
7) Select 'Go to dashboard' and check your credit score
8) Upon successful verification, you will receive your CIBIL score report for free
8) Upon successful verification, you will receive your CIBIL score report for free
You can improve your CIBIL Score by maintaining a good credit history.
You can improve your CIBIL Score by maintaining a good credit history.
1) Paying your loan EMIs and credit card bills on time by the due date is most important for maintaining a good credit history and high CIBIL Score.
1) Paying your loan EMIs and credit card bills on time by the due date is most important for maintaining a good credit history and high CIBIL Score.
2) It is better to have a healthy mix of secured (such as home loan, auto loan) and unsecured loans (such as personal loan, credit cards).
2) It is better to have a healthy mix of secured (such as home loan, auto loan) and unsecured loans (such as personal loan, credit cards).
3) Monitor your joint accounts monthly.
3) Monitor your joint accounts monthly.
4) Review you credit history frequently throughout the year.
4) Review you credit history frequently throughout the year.