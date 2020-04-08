What is CII used for?

The cost inflation index (CII) denotes inflation in the cost of goods and assets. The CII value is declared by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) every FY. For FY20, it is 289 compared to 280 in FY19, an increase of 3.21%.

CII is the number used to arrive at the inflation-adjusted cost of acquisition of assets and investments such as property and gold, while calculating the long-term capital gains from them.

The base year for CII was changed from 1981 to 2001 through the Finance Act, 2017. The CII value for 2001 is taken as 100 which is used as the base for calculating the increase in the cost of goods and assets.

To calculate the indexed cost of assets purchased before the base year, the fair market value applicable in 2001 will be taken into consideration