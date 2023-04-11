What is estate planning and how can life insurance help achieve your goal?

“Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first." This humorous quote by American writer Ernestine Ulmer highlights the unpredictability of life and the need to enjoy it to the fullest while we can. While this quote brings a smile to our faces, it also reminds us that we need to be prepared for the unexpected. One way to do so is by including life insurance in our estate planning. In India, estate planning is a topic that is often associated with morbidity and avoided due to superstitions and cultural beliefs, uncomfortable to broach. However, it is essential to understand the importance of estate planning and the role that life insurance can play in ensuring that your assets are distributed according to your wishes and that your loved ones are well taken care of.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}