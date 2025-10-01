What is FOIR, and how does it affect your personal loan approval

FOIR (Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio), simply showcases the share of monthly income spent on fixed obligations. Now, the fixed monthly obligations in this case can range from any particular debt obligation, for example, personal loan EMIs, rents, home loan EMIs, car loans EMIs, along with other similar pending monthly debt payments.
FOIR is a fundamentally critical criterion that directly influences personal loan eligibility, approval, and long-term implications. Carefully understanding the concept of FOIR and trying to manage it professionally can boost your chances of loan approval, financial health and assist in securing better personal loan interest rates and conditions.
Disclaimer: Mint has a partnership with fintech companies to offer credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article aims to educate readers and raise awareness about the essential needs for credit, including loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
