What is FOIR, and how does it affect your personal loan approval

FOIR (Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio), simply showcases the share of monthly income spent on fixed obligations. Now, the fixed monthly obligations in this case can range from any particular debt obligation, for example, personal loan EMIs, rents, home loan EMIs, car loans EMIs, along with other similar pending monthly debt payments.

FOIR concept and calculation The calculation of FOIR is a straightforward process. It involves understanding the relationship between monthly debts and gross total monthly income.

The formula for FOIR: (sum of total debt / total monthly income) × 100

Fixed obligations, i.e., the total debt in this case includes personal loan EMIs, home loan EMIs, credit card payments, rent payments, insurance premiums, and other monthly financial commitments.

For example, if the gross monthly income is ₹ 1,00,000 and the monthly fixed obligations are ₹ 25,000, then the FOIR in this case is 25%. This indicates that 25% of the monthly income is tied to paying for existing debt obligations.

Impact of FOIR on personal loan approval Lending institutions prefer applications with a low FOIR. The preferred range is generally between 40-50%. A lower score indicates that the borrower has sufficient disposable income to cover additional loans, EMI payments, fines (if any), or penalties. Such a score increases the likelihood of approval for personal loans.

If the FOIR is above 50-55%, it indicates a higher credit burden. Such a financial burden reduces creditworthiness and increases the likelihood of loan application rejection. Furthermore, even if the loan is cleared, generally it is permitted with a lower amount or very strict repayment terms due to a poor FOIR ratio.

There are lending institutions that permit FOIR of up to 65 to 70% for high-net-worth borrowers. Still, as a prudent borrower, it is best to keep the FOIR under 40%. This is the ideal ratio for smooth personal loan approvals.

It is vital to keep in mind that FOIR is not only responsible for influencing loan approvals, but also for the total loan amount sanctioned. As the lending institutions focus on ensuring that the total EMIs do not exceed the recommended FOIR limits.

As a sensible borrowing practice, you should try to keep your total monthly loan EMIs and debt repayments below 30% of your monthly salary or income. This way, the total debt on you can be managed efficiently without putting any undue pressure or emotional stress, to stretch to meet compounding debt obligations. Key tips to manage FOIR Bring down your overall debt level before applying for any new personal loan or credit card. Try to increase your monthly income to boost your overall repayment capacity. Never apply for too many personal loans, credit cards, or home loans simultaneously. A lot of credit applications in a short period of time are symbolic of credit hunger and overdependence on debt to meet day-to-day expenses. Focus on paying credit card bills, personal loan EMIs, home loan EMIs, along with any other similar debt on time to boost the confidence of your lender.

FOIR is a fundamentally critical criterion that directly influences personal loan eligibility, approval, and long-term implications. Carefully understanding the concept of FOIR and trying to manage it professionally can boost your chances of loan approval, financial health and assist in securing better personal loan interest rates and conditions.

