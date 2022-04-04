What is form 15CB and when is it required?

Form 15CB is a certificate that is required from a chartered accountant, in case money is being remitted outside from India. The form 15CB certifies that tax has been paid on the amount that is being remitted outside India. However, such a certificate may not be needed if the money is sent by an NRI for the maintenance of his/ her family through the liberalized remittance scheme. Still, some banks may ask for this certificate before a transfer can be made. It is advisable to check with your bank about the requirements.