What is Free Look Period? FM Sitharaman urges insurance companies to hike time to one year

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked the insurance companies to increase the free look period to one year, compared to its current level of one month, according to a CNBC-TV18 report on Monday, February 17.

According to the report, Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the committee has finished the internal consultation process on the Insurance Amendment Bill and will have to change the law before introducing the bill.

The insurance regulatory body of the nation earlier appointed a committee to recommend suggestions on the role of intermediaries, reported the news portal.

What is a free look period in insurance? According to data collected from the insurance regulatory body, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the “free look period” in an insurance policy is a grace period during which new policyholders can review the details of their new policy and cancel.

This cancellation will be accepted in case the policyholder does not find the terms and conditions of the insurance policy acceptable. This means the purchaser of the policy will not be charged any penalities in case they decide to terminate the policy agreement within the set period.

The free look period of an insurance policy is at least 15 days. The period will be 30 days in case of an electronic policy and other policies sourced through distance mode, as per the official data.

The free look period is applicable for all life insurance policies, but in the case of health insurance policies, the term period has to be at least three years to become eligible for the free look period.

Benefits of free look period Apart from the flexibility to cancel at any time during the free-look period, the option also offers other benefits if the policyholder does not make any claims during the period.

Policyholders will be eligible for a refund of the premium paidafter deducting any expenses incurred by the insurer on medical examinations of the insured persons and the stamp duty charges.

Policyholders will also get a deduction towards the proportionate risk premium for the period on insurance cover. (If the risk has already commenced)

Policyholders will get a proportionate premium with the insurance coverage during such a period. (If only a part of the insurance coverage has commenced)

Along with the above-mentioned deductions, the insurer shall also be entitled to repurchase the unit at the price of the units as on the date of the return of the policy.