Gold prices have risen from around ₹1.21 lakh per 10 grams two days ago to ₹1.25 lakh on Friday, but remain well below their January 2026 peak of ₹1.80 lakh. This has left jewellery buyers wondering whether to purchase now or wait for prices to fall further, or risk paying more if prices continue to rise.

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While timing the market and identifying the most favourable price is difficult, a Gold ETF-to-jewellery bridge buying strategy could help buyers stagger their purchases and manage the impact of gold price fluctuations.

Here's what the strategy means and what experts say about using it amid volatile gold prices.

What is Gold ETF-to-jewellery bridge strategy? The Gold ETF-to-jewellery bridge strategy involves investing in Gold ETFs in small instalments and later redeeming the investment to fund a jewellery purchase. It allows consumers to gain exposure to gold prices without immediately buying physical gold at unfavourable prices, while postponing the actual jewellery purchase.

Gold ETFs are financial investments that track domestic gold prices and are held in a demat account, whereas jewellery is physical gold, involving additional costs such as making charges, wastage and GST.

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Amit Modak, Director of PNGS, a legacy jewellery brand, told LiveMint, "For someone planning to buy jewellery a few months later for a wedding or festival, there is no need to make the physical purchase immediately. Instead, the money can be invested in a Gold ETF, whose unit value moves in line with gold prices and which is held in a demat account.

When the buyer is ready to purchase jewellery, the ETF units can be sold and the proceeds transferred to the bank account. This money can then be used to buy jewellery from the store. ETF units cannot be handed over directly at the jewellery shop. The process involves selling the ETF first and then making the jewellery purchase."

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Gaurav Garg, Head – Research at Lemonn, a SEBI-registered online broking platform offering stocks, F&O, mutual funds and IPOs, explained the strategy with an example.

Suppose a household plans to purchase jewellery worth ₹5 lakh after six months. Instead of buying jewellery immediately, it invests ₹5 lakh in a Gold ETF. If gold prices rise by 8% over the next six months, the investment could grow to approximately ₹5.40 lakh, before expenses and taxes. The household can sell its ETF units and use the proceeds towards the jewellery purchase.

Conversely, if gold prices decline by 8%, the ETF investment could fall to approximately ₹4.60 lakh. However, the lower gold price could also reduce the cost of the intended jewellery purchase. This means the household may benefit from a lower purchase price, although the value of its ETF investment would also have declined.

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How does staggered investment in Gold ETFs help jewellery buyers? Suppose a household plans to buy jewellery worth ₹5 lakh after six months. Instead of investing the entire amount in a Gold ETF at once, it invests ₹83,333 every month.

If gold prices fluctuate between ₹1.22 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh per 10 grams during this period, the buyer accumulates more ETF units at lower prices and fewer at higher prices, averaging the purchase cost.

After six months, if gold prices rise to ₹1.30 lakh, the buyer can sell the ETF units at the higher price and use the proceeds towards jewellery, helping offset the higher purchase cost. If prices fall, the ETF value also declines, but the buyer can purchase jewellery at a lower gold price.

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What are the key benefits and limitations of this strategy? Modak highlighted when buyers should consider this approach and its practical benefits:

You don't have to decide the design right away.

You don't need to store gold or worry about a locker or security.

It protects you if gold becomes costlier before your purchase. However, he also shared some important limitations buyers should consider:

The ETF does not protect against a fall in gold prices. If gold drops, the ETF value also declines.

If you plan to spend a fixed amount in rupees and prices fall, you will get less money than you put in.

Buyers should also factor in the additional costs involved. Making charges, wastage, and 3% GST will still apply when purchasing jewellery. Gold ETFs also involve an annual expense ratio, brokerage, and taxes on gains.

The ETF price and the jeweller's rate can differ slightly.

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Should you use this strategy now? Garg said this strategy can be particularly useful during periods of price volatility because it allows consumers to maintain gold-price exposure without immediately committing to a jewellery purchase.

He suggested that households planning a jewellery purchase within six months to one year can consider staggered investments in Gold ETFs, provided they are comfortable with market risk and maintain sufficient liquidity. The strategy should primarily be viewed as a way to manage gold-price exposure before a planned purchase, rather than as a method of generating assured returns.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Make investment or purchase decisions based on your financial needs, goals and risk appetite.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.