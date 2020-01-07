Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, PMVVY, pension scheme, government pension scheme, income tax, monthly pension

The PMVVY or Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana is a pension scheme for those aged 60 years or more. There is no maximum age for entry. This government scheme is currently open and those interested can invest in it till 31 March 2020. It can be purchased offline as well as online, through Life Insurance Corp. of India.

It provides an assured return of 8% to 8.30% per annum, depending on how you choose to get your payout—monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly. The payout is taxable at the receiver’s marginal income tax rate.

The minimum purchase price for receiving pension every month is ₹1.5 lakh, which gives a pension of ₹1,000 per month. The maximum purchase price for monthly pension is ₹15 lakh, which will give ₹10,000 per month.