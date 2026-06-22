What is home loan overdraft facility? How it works, benefits and drawbacks | Explained

A home loan overdraft facility allows you to deposit funds over and above your regular EMI payments into a linked loan account. These surplus deposits reduce the effective outstanding loan amount, while giving you the flexibility to withdraw whenever needed.

Under this arrangement, the lender connects the home loan to an overdraft account, usually linked to a savings or current account. Interest is charged only on the net loan balance after accounting for the excess funds deposited. Consequently, the higher the surplus amount maintained in the account, the lower the interest payable on the home loan.

Here's a closer look at how a home loan overdraft facility works, along with its key benefits and potential drawbacks.

What is home loan overdraft facility? A home loan overdraft (OD) facility combines the benefits of a home loan and an overdraft account. It allows borrowers to deposit surplus funds into their loan account over and above the regular EMI payments. These additional deposits help reduce the effective outstanding loan balance, resulting in lower interest costs.

Unlike a regular home loan prepayment, the money deposited under an overdraft facility is not permanently locked into the loan account. Borrowers can withdraw the surplus amount whenever required, subject to the lender's terms and conditions. This flexibility provides both interest savings and easy access to funds when needed.

This facility is particularly useful for individuals with irregular or fluctuating cash flows, such as business owners, self-employed professionals, freelancers or salaried employees who receive bonuses and incentives.

By parking temporary surplus funds in the overdraft account, borrowers can reduce their overall interest outgo while retaining the flexibility to access their money during emergencies or for future financial needs.

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How does home loan overdraft facility work? A home loan overdraft facility works by allowing you to deposit surplus funds into your loan account in addition to your regular EMI payments. The extra money reduces the effective outstanding loan balance on which interest is calculated. Since interest is charged only on the net outstanding amount, you can save significantly on interest costs.

At the same time, you can withdraw it whenever needed, although doing so increases the loan balance again and consequently the interest payable.

For example, suppose you take a home loan of ₹50 lakh at an interest rate of 8.5% per annum. After a few years, your outstanding loan balance is ₹40 lakh. Now, assume you receive a ₹5 lakh bonus and deposit it into your home loan overdraft account.

Outstanding home loan balance: ₹ 40 lakh

40 lakh Surplus amount deposited: ₹ 5 lakh

5 lakh Effective balance for interest calculation: ₹ 35 lakh Instead of paying interest on ₹40 lakh, the bank will calculate interest on only ₹35 lakh. This reduces your interest burden and can help you repay the loan faster.

Now imagine that six months later, you need ₹2 lakh for a medical emergency and withdraw it from the overdraft account.

Outstanding loan balance: ₹ 40 lakh

40 lakh Surplus amount remaining in overdraft account: ₹ 3 lakh

3 lakh Effective balance for interest calculation: ₹ 37 lakh The interest will now be calculated on ₹37 lakh instead of ₹35 lakh. While your interest savings reduce, you still retain the flexibility to access your money whenever required.

What are benefits of using home loan overdraft facility? Home loan overdraft facility provides several advantages:

Reduces overall interest cost Any surplus funds deposited into the overdraft account reduce the effective loan balance on which interest is calculated. This can lead to significant interest savings over the loan tenure.

Helps repay the loan faster Since additional deposits reduce the outstanding principal for interest calculations, a larger portion of each EMI goes toward principal repayment, helping borrowers become debt-free sooner.

Provides easy access to funds Unlike a regular prepayment, the surplus funds deposited in the overdraft account can be withdrawn whenever needed, providing liquidity for emergencies or unexpected expenses.

No prepayment or foreclosure charges Borrowers can deposit extra amount into the overdraft account without worrying about prepayment penalties, making it a flexible way to reduce loan costs.

Ideal for irregular income earners Business owners, freelancers, consultants and professionals with variable income can park temporary surpluses in the account and benefit from lower interest costs.

Improves cash flow management The facility allows borrowers to utilise idle funds efficiently while retaining access to the money, helping balance savings, investments, and loan repayment needs.

What are drawbacks of using home loan overdraft facility? There are certain drawbacks to using the home loan overdraft facility.

Higher interest rates than regular home loans Home loans with overdraft features often carry slightly higher interest rates compared to standard home loans.

Opportunity cost of surplus funds Money parked in the overdraft account reduces loan interest, but it may earn higher returns if invested in suitable financial instruments. This trade-off should be evaluated carefully.

Temptation to withdraw funds frequently Easy access to deposited money can encourage frequent withdrawals, reducing the interest savings benefits and slowing loan repayment.

Lower discipline in debt reduction Since the deposited amount remains accessible, borrowers may not treat it as a permanent prepayment, which can affect long-term debt reduction goals.

Tax benefits may not increase Depositing surplus funds into an overdraft account does not provide any additional tax deduction beyond the existing home loan tax benefits available under the Income Tax Act.