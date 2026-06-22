What is home loan overdraft facility? How it works, benefits and drawbacks | Explained

A home loan overdraft facility allows you to deposit funds over and above your regular EMI payments into a linked loan account. These surplus deposits reduce the effective outstanding loan amount, while giving you the flexibility to withdraw whenever needed.
Under this arrangement, the lender connects the home loan to an overdraft account, usually linked to a savings or current account. Interest is charged only on the net loan balance after accounting for the excess funds deposited. Consequently, the higher the surplus amount maintained in the account, the lower the interest payable on the home loan.
Here's a closer look at how a home loan overdraft facility works, along with its key benefits and potential drawbacks.
A home loan overdraft (OD) facility combines the benefits of a home loan and an overdraft account. It allows borrowers to deposit surplus funds into their loan account over and above the regular EMI payments. These additional deposits help reduce the effective outstanding loan balance, resulting in lower interest costs.
Unlike a regular home loan prepayment, the money deposited under an overdraft facility is not permanently locked into the loan account. Borrowers can withdraw the surplus amount whenever required, subject to the lender's terms and conditions. This flexibility provides both interest savings and easy access to funds when needed.
This facility is particularly useful for individuals with irregular or fluctuating cash flows, such as business owners, self-employed professionals, freelancers or salaried employees who receive bonuses and incentives.
By parking temporary surplus funds in the overdraft account, borrowers can reduce their overall interest outgo while retaining the flexibility to access their money during emergencies or for future financial needs.
A home loan overdraft facility works by allowing you to deposit surplus funds into your loan account in addition to your regular EMI payments. The extra money reduces the effective outstanding loan balance on which interest is calculated. Since interest is charged only on the net outstanding amount, you can save significantly on interest costs.
At the same time, you can withdraw it whenever needed, although doing so increases the loan balance again and consequently the interest payable.
For example, suppose you take a home loan of ₹50 lakh at an interest rate of 8.5% per annum. After a few years, your outstanding loan balance is ₹40 lakh. Now, assume you receive a ₹5 lakh bonus and deposit it into your home loan overdraft account.
Instead of paying interest on ₹40 lakh, the bank will calculate interest on only ₹35 lakh. This reduces your interest burden and can help you repay the loan faster.
Now imagine that six months later, you need ₹2 lakh for a medical emergency and withdraw it from the overdraft account.
The interest will now be calculated on ₹37 lakh instead of ₹35 lakh. While your interest savings reduce, you still retain the flexibility to access your money whenever required.
Home loan overdraft facility provides several advantages:
Any surplus funds deposited into the overdraft account reduce the effective loan balance on which interest is calculated. This can lead to significant interest savings over the loan tenure.
Since additional deposits reduce the outstanding principal for interest calculations, a larger portion of each EMI goes toward principal repayment, helping borrowers become debt-free sooner.
Unlike a regular prepayment, the surplus funds deposited in the overdraft account can be withdrawn whenever needed, providing liquidity for emergencies or unexpected expenses.
Borrowers can deposit extra amount into the overdraft account without worrying about prepayment penalties, making it a flexible way to reduce loan costs.
Business owners, freelancers, consultants and professionals with variable income can park temporary surpluses in the account and benefit from lower interest costs.
The facility allows borrowers to utilise idle funds efficiently while retaining access to the money, helping balance savings, investments, and loan repayment needs.
There are certain drawbacks to using the home loan overdraft facility.
Home loans with overdraft features often carry slightly higher interest rates compared to standard home loans.
Money parked in the overdraft account reduces loan interest, but it may earn higher returns if invested in suitable financial instruments. This trade-off should be evaluated carefully.
Easy access to deposited money can encourage frequent withdrawals, reducing the interest savings benefits and slowing loan repayment.
Since the deposited amount remains accessible, borrowers may not treat it as a permanent prepayment, which can affect long-term debt reduction goals.
Depositing surplus funds into an overdraft account does not provide any additional tax deduction beyond the existing home loan tax benefits available under the Income Tax Act.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a qualified and registered financial advisor before making any investment or financial decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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