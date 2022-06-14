What is hurdle rate?

In the case of asset management, it implies the minimum rate of return mandated by an investor or a fund manager. The latter becomes eligible to collect the asset management fee only on beating the hurdle rate. For example, if fund managers promise a hurdle rate of 10%, they can collect the fee only if the return generated is more than 10%. The terms could also be arranged in such a way that the management fee will be paid only on the excess return beyond 10%.

